eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

eGain Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $250.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About eGain

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

