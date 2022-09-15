E&G Advisors LP Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.50. The stock had a trading volume of 346,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,960. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average of $164.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

