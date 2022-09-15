E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. 20,643,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,611,721. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

