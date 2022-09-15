E&G Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.26. 8,874,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,408,356. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

