EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in August

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. 14,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

