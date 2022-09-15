Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 30,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,984,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,643,849.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,526.47.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,077. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

