Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TEAF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,621. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

