eCash (XEC) One Day Volume Tops $66.16 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 4% against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $830.69 million and $66.16 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,864.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00598547 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00263222 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00048331 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005304 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010371 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010986 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,171,354,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
