Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $263,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.