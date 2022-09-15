Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $263,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
