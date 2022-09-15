Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
RDY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
