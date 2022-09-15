Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RDY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

