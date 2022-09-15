DPRating 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,561.00 (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $301,937.63 and $13,561.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DPRating

DPRating is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com/pc_EN.html. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). Telegram | Medium “

