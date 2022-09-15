DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Head-To-Head Review

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 7.31% 2.89% 2.53% PropertyGuru N/A -34.08% -21.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DoubleDown Interactive and PropertyGuru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 0 3.00 PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 112.84%. PropertyGuru has a consensus price target of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 68.79%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than PropertyGuru.

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and PropertyGuru’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.32 $78.11 million $0.53 18.32 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.00 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats PropertyGuru on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

