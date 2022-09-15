Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,382,000 after purchasing an additional 624,644 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 130,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

