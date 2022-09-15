Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,668. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

