DinoSwap (DINO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,132.00

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $225,633.54 and $17,132.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 331.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.02079206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00819822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020703 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s genesis date was June 12th, 2021. DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,365,198 coins. DinoSwap’s official website is dinoswap.exchange. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DinoSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects.”

