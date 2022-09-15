Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s 5th Largest Position

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,413. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

