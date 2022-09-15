DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Down 43.6% in August

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 53,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von acquired 207,974 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,605.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,855,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,249.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,895 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 12.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMAC. Oppenheimer downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

