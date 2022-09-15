Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Target Price to $200.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

PNC opened at $162.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

