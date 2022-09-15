Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Target Price to $50.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

