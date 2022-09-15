Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $140.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $285.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

