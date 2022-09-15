Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2.21 and last traded at 2.17. Approximately 32,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 50,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.15.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.23.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 65,912 acres located in the Northern Arizona; the Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit oil and gas project comprising 7 wells covering an area of 883.7 acres located in the Seminole County, Oklahoma; and has acquired 8,510 acres in Navajo County, Arizona.

