DeHive Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, DeHive has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $419,010.13 and $48,856.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. The official website for DeHive is dehive.finance. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

