Defender Capital LLC. Sells 5,000 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Defender Capital LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Landec makes up 0.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Landec were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 469.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 26.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Landec by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landec by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

