Defender Capital LLC. Has $31.06 Million Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical makes up 10.8% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.81% of STAAR Surgical worth $31,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $32,339,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5,004.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,122 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 531.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after buying an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.61 and a beta of 1.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

