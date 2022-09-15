Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $360.90 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.61 and a 200-day moving average of $363.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

