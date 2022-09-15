Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 359.4% in August

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, an increase of 359.4% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Deep Yellow Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of DYLLF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 159,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.02.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deep Yellow (DYLLF)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.