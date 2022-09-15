DECOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $434.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unidef (U) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. Telegram | Github | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

