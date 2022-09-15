Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCPH. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

