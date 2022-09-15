Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Shares of DASTY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 74,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,484. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

