Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

NYSE DRI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

