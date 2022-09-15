Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in August

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 93.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 30,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

