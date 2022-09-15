DAEX Price Hits $0.0038 (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $20,465.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.87 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,116.64 or 1.00365723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064896 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.