DAEX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,504.00 (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $6,504.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAEX

DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets.The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

