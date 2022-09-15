DAD Price Down 4% Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and $1.63 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,437.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.37 or 0.06271938 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00824062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

