DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Update

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 502.6% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALS. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 917.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 327.5% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 326,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DALS remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Thursday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.