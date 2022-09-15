Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 5,316 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.