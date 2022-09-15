Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 232 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MSCI were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSCI Price Performance

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $469.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.54 and its 200 day moving average is $455.59. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

