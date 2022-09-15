Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 200 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $232.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

