Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,900 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

