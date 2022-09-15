Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $164.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

