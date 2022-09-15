CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barrington Research cut CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 367.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 1.2 %

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.65.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

