CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubicFarm Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.95.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of CUBXF stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.