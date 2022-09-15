Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.77. The company had a trading volume of 71,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,564. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.97 and its 200 day moving average is $178.13. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

