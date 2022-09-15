CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.18.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.61. 78,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,557. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in CrowdStrike by 786.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,504,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

