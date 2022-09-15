Critical Comparison: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) versus Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 45.32% 16.45% 1.52% Southern States Bancshares 26.60% 10.59% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for East West Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Southern States Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $89.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.94%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

89.0% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. East West Bancorp pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 5.43 $872.98 million $6.56 11.19 Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 3.54 $18.57 million $2.11 13.24

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Southern States Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it operated approximately 120 locations in the United States and China; full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

