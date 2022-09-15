Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. 24,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,785,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,950.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,950.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,583,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,705,973.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,564 shares of company stock valued at $718,720 in the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,383,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $9,648,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 656,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 114,806 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.