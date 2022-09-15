Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 40.9% in August

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Realities

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $260,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

Creative Realities Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CREX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Creative Realities will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

