CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.0 days.
CP ALL Public Price Performance
CVPUF remained flat at $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $1.72.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
