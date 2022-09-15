Cowen Trims Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Target Price to $29.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after purchasing an additional 882,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $14,699,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.