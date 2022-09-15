Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 122,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. Covestro has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

